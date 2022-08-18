Nine years after Dabholkar’s death, rules under Black Magic Act yet to be framed
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has demanded the formulation of rules for the implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act which was passed by the state government in 2013
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has demanded the formulation of rules for the implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act which was passed by the state government in 2013.
According to MANS, it has been nine years since the brutal murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was the founder of the Samiti and the state government is yet to implement the act. Dr Dabholkar was assassinated on August 20, 2013, while he was on a morning walk at Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde bridge.
According to Dr Dabholkar’s son Hamid , Maharashtra has seen three governments so far, but none of them showed the desired alacrity for formulating rules to implement the said law on ground. “Till date, after the passage of the act, it was expected to formulate the rules, but that has not been done. During the past two months, many serious cases have been reported across the state regarding extreme superstitious behaviour which makes it essential to frame the rules,” he said.
The MANS has pointed out that during past two months in Maharashtra, the murder of nine people in Mhaisal, the human sacrifices in Satara due to the greed for secret money, the arrest of people who tried to do human sacrifice for the secret money in Pune, the beating of a five-year-old boy in Nagpur by his relatives for being possessed by a ghost are a few of the many incidents of superstitions. In this background, strict implementation of the act is necessary.
It is also necessary to train the vigilance officers mentioned under this act for the effective implementation and also to appoint a nodal police officer for the effective implementation of the Anti-witchcraft Act at each district level, demanded MANS.
Nandini Jadhav and Milind Deshmukh, members of the MANS Executive Committee stated that the government is not taking any efforts to enforce law.
