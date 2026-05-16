Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday reviewed the progress of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (national highway 965G) being developed to ensure a smoother and safer annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur for lakhs of Warkaris. Gadkari was accompanied by Maharashtra agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne, MLA Rahul Kul, and former MLA Harshvardhan Patil. The highway is being positioned as a blend of faith, modern infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday reviewed the progress of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 130 km Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg stretching from Patas in Pune district to Pandharpur in Solapur district will connect the major pilgrimage centres of Dehu and Pandharpur. Being developed at a cost of ₹4,416 crore, the highway has been designed for the safety and convenience of devotees participating in the annual Wari (pilgrimage). The project has been divided into three phases — Patas to Baramati, Baramati to Indapur, and Indapur to Tondale. Officials said that the Patas-Baramati stretch has been completed while work on the Baramati-Indapur and Indapur-Tondale stretches is 84% and 96% complete, respectively.

Gadkari said that the development of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg represents a unique integration of devotion, development and sustainability. “Every year, lakhs of Warkaris travel to Pandharpur with immense faith and devotion. It is our responsibility to ensure that their journey is safer, smoother and free from obstacles. This highway is not merely a road project but a symbol of our commitment towards preserving Maharashtra’s spiritual heritage while creating world-class infrastructure,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gadkari said that dedicated walking paths, bypasses, modern bridges and underpasses have been planned keeping the pilgrims’ safety in mind. “The development of Palkhi routes is being carried out with a long-term vision. Along with improving transport connectivity, we are also focusing on environmental protection, water conservation and rural development. We have transplanted hundreds of trees instead of cutting them down, deepened lakes to improve water storage for villages, and built wildlife underpasses to maintain the ecological balance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gadkari said that dedicated walking paths, bypasses, modern bridges and underpasses have been planned keeping the pilgrims’ safety in mind. “The development of Palkhi routes is being carried out with a long-term vision. Along with improving transport connectivity, we are also focusing on environmental protection, water conservation and rural development. We have transplanted hundreds of trees instead of cutting them down, deepened lakes to improve water storage for villages, and built wildlife underpasses to maintain the ecological balance,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The highway will significantly improve connectivity by bypassing congested towns such as Baramati, Bhigwan, Akluj and Shreepur, enabling faster and safer travel for commuters and pilgrims alike. Similar to the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg project, the new corridor includes dedicated pedestrian pathways for the Warkaris, modern bridges, underpasses and bypasses aimed at ensuring safer and timely movement during the pilgrimage season. Officials said that the development of both Palkhi routes is being envisioned not merely as road construction projects but as integrated development models focused on infrastructure, environment and rural connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highway will significantly improve connectivity by bypassing congested towns such as Baramati, Bhigwan, Akluj and Shreepur, enabling faster and safer travel for commuters and pilgrims alike. Similar to the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg project, the new corridor includes dedicated pedestrian pathways for the Warkaris, modern bridges, underpasses and bypasses aimed at ensuring safer and timely movement during the pilgrimage season. Officials said that the development of both Palkhi routes is being envisioned not merely as road construction projects but as integrated development models focused on infrastructure, environment and rural connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There has been special emphasis on environmental conservation during the construction process. Trees affected by road-widening works have been transplanted and preserved, while native and shade-giving trees are being planted on both sides of the highway. Around 400 trees have reportedly been successfully transplanted and maintained under packages 2 and 3 of the project. To improve traffic safety and reduce congestion, bypasses have been proposed at Baramati, Nimgaon Ketki, Bhavaninagar, Bavda, Akluj and Shreepur-Borgaon.

Furthermore, the project has incorporated water conservation and wildlife protection measures. Nearly 25 lakes along the highway corridor have been deepened to enhance water storage capacity, benefitting around 25 villages nearby. During the review, Gadkari recalled the contribution of late Ajit Dada Pawar in undertaking lake deepening work near Kanheri village on the Baramati bypass stretch. He noted that nearly two lakh cubic metres of material excavated from the lake was utilised for highway construction, while a concrete irrigation spillway was later developed after the lake was further deepened. Wildlife underpasses have also been constructed at Hingangada and Kanheri to protect animal habitats and prevent accidents involving animals and vehicles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gadkari expressed confidence that the remaining work on the highway will be completed soon. “Once completed, this highway will transform connectivity between Pune and Solapur districts, reduce travel time, ease congestion in major towns, and provide a safer and more organised pilgrimage experience for devotees. Our effort is to create infrastructure that respects tradition while embracing modernity,” Gadkari said.

nitin gadkari See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON