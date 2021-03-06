Nitin Landge elected chairperson of PCMC standing committee

Nitin Landge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the chairperson of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation standing committee after he defeated the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Pravin Bhalekar by five votes on Friday.

Landge will be the 37th chairperson and replace BJP’s Santosh Londe.

In the PCMC standing committee, there are 16 members of which 10 are from BJP, four from NCP, one from Shiv Sena and one independent.

BJP corporator Ravi Landge who resigned from the party after he was denied the post of chairperson did not show up for voting.

Landge received 10 votes, nine BJP and one from the independent while Bhalekar got five votes, four from NCP and one from the Shiv Sena.

Before the election, the BJP had requested the NCP candidate to step down, but he opted to vote.