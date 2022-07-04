NMA to preserve Tarabai Maharani samadhi and other sites

PUNE: The National Monument Authority (NMA) officials visited the Sangam Mahuli near Satara and the samadhis (tomb) of Maratha queens Tarabai and Yashubai in a step towards preservation of the historic spots that lie in ruins.

NMA chairman Tarun Vijay and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials were part of the inspection team.

Vijay said, “Along with the two samadhis, a comprehensive development report on Mahuli group of temples, known as Dakshin Kashi, comprising five grand temples belonging to the 11th and 12th CE Hemadpanthi style architecture near Satara which was known as the place for Maratha warriors, will be given to the Central ministry of culture.”

He said, “Maharani Tarabai’s contribution to India’s freedom and her role to thwart the Moghuls is an inspiration for coming generation. The sacrifice and courage of Yashubai is a subject of several Marathi books.”

The NMA chairman said that the heritage development will be carried out jointly by the state and central governments.

“The development by local enthusiasts may result in haphazard and unplanned development against the archaeological standards. The state government has ignored this place of immense archaeological and cultural significance. We will try to draw the attention of Maharashtra government in this regard,” he said.

These temples are situated on the confluence of rivers Krishna and Venna near Satara in Maharashtra.

Vijay was accompanied with senior ASI officer Gajanan Mandaware and historian Mohan Shete.

He also visited Ramtek temple, Ambala gate, Sindoori bawli and Mansar Buddhist stupa. He said he will submit a comprehensive report to Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy.