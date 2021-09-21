Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No Covid deaths in Pune district in 24 hours, 499 new cases reported; over 88K vaccinated

This took the progressive count to 1.13 million Covid cases, out of which 1.10 million have recovered, 19,737 deaths reported, and 11,193 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation
PUNE Pune district reported 499 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million, out of which 1.10 million have recovered, 19,737 deaths reported, and 11,193 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The Pune district also saw 88, 865 vaccinations on Monday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 298 new cases, which took the progressive count to 354,909, and the death toll stood at 6755.

Pune city reported 97 new cases, which took the progressive count to 515,612, and the death toll stood at 9,139. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 104 new cases, and the progressive count went up to 265,333, and the toll stood at 3,494.

Meanwhile, the district also saw 88, 865 vaccinations as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Monday.

Till September 20 (Tuesday), 97,95,034 have been vaccinated, out of which 6834,456 are first doses and 2,960,578 second doses.

A total of 696 sites saw vaccination, out of which 468 were government centres and 228 private centres.

