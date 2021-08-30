Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No ‘dahi handi’ events in Pune

The observance of the “dahi handi” tradition held one day after the feast of Janmashtami, will not take place in Pune because of Covid pandemic
By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:50 PM IST
On the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday, a young worshipper dressed up as a young Krishna, outside the ISKCON temple in Nigdi, which remained closed. No ‘dahi handi’ events were held in Pune. (HT)

PUNE The observance of the “dahi handi” tradition held one day after the feast of Janmashtami, will not take place in Pune because of Covid-19. With Janmashtami on August 30 the day for the “dahi handi” tradition - a one person scaling a human pyramid to break a pot of curds suspended high above the ground – is August 31.

This city will not hold any such event despite mandals and troupes in Mumbai appealing to the government to allow the event on a small scale.

“We will not be celebrating dahi handi this year in the city. We are following the state protocols,” said Amol Balwadkar, BJP corporator.

“We will hold a representative dahi handi within the Ganpati temple to break to allow children to enjoy this moment,” said Deepak Marne, president of Babu Genu Mitra mandal.

Troupes in Mumbai met with state minister Aaditya Thackeray, appealing that they would form small pyramids using limited fully vaccinated participants.

MNS corporator Vasant More has also said no to celebration of this festival. “We have not planned, nor will be holding dahi handi this year, looking at the covid situation,” said More.

The Central government has advised state to impose local restrictions in view of the upcoming festive season to prevent mass gatherings so as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Despite the state showing decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an surge in Covid-19 cases.

