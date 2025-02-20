No entertainment tax in Maharashtra since 2017: Fadnavis 

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state abolished the entertainment tax around eight years ago, therefore the demand for making the latest film Chhava tax-free is not applicable in Maharashtra. Fadnavis was speaking in Pune on Wednesday after paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort, hailing him as a management guru and an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state. When asked if the government plans to set up a committee of historians to resolve disputes about history, Fadnavis said such disputes can be settled if they remain apolitical (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Responding to a question on demand to make the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie “Chhava”, based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said the state government already abolished the entertainment tax on film tickets in 2017.

“We do not have the entertainment tax now, but we will take all possible steps to promote the film so that the incredible history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour reaches the maximum number of people,” he said.

When asked if the government plans to set up a committee of historians to resolve disputes about history, Fadnavis said such disputes can be settled if they remain apolitical.

“If there is no political angle, these disputes can be resolved. However, if politics is involved, they may never be settled. In the past, we have formed several committees that provided recommendations, and the government has taken decisions based on those recommendations,” he said.