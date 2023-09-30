No free diagnostic tests at Aundh district hospital despite govt’s diktat

In a major setback to the state government’s ambitious initiative to provide free treatment, screening and diagnostics tests at public hospitals across Maharashtra, thousands of patients visiting the Aundh district hospital, Pune have to still pay for diagnostics screening tests. Aundh district hospital campus. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the state government resolution issued on August 12 this year, free treatment, screening and diagnostics tests are available for all at public health hospitals from August 15. However, even after one-and-half months, the patients visiting Aundh district hospital have to pay thousands of rupees for tests like MRI and CT scans.

In reality, thousands of patients visiting the Aundh district hospital have just received free consultation and treatment which costs a meagre amount. Other tests like sonography, X-ray, 2d echo tests since a while are provided free of cost at the hospital. However, expensive tests like CT scans and MRIs which cost thousands of rupees are not yet free.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, said, the screening facilities that the hospital has are provided free of cost to the patients. However, diagnostic facilities like CT scans and MRIs are not yet free at the hospital as the facility is owned by a private player.

“I had taken up the issue in the recent meeting and the work to start free screening facilities like MRI and CT Scan will start soon. A new agency has been appointed by the state government which will provide the diagnostic tests free of cost at government hospitals. At Aundh district hospital the facility will be made available soon and even the tender process is completed by the government,” he said.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, the private agency which was appointed by the state government in the past has a screening centre inside the hospital that provides the screening tests but the patients have to pay for it.

“This agency has been asked to leave the premises but is still there on the campus. The government should start their own setup for the CT scan and MRI tests as it is expensive. Waving off fees for nominal charges like hospitalization and case papers means nothing when the patients have to pay for the expensive tests,” he said.

Sandeep Jagdale, a patient’s relative, said it was surprising when I learned that we have to pay for the MRI at the hospital.

“We had to pay around ₹3,500 for my uncle’s tests and it was shocking. The government on Independence Day declared all treatment and diagnostics facilities are free but the patients have to still pay. However, the case paper was free, which earlier cost ₹10,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!