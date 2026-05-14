No fuel shortage in Pune, don’t panic buy: Petrol dealers’ association

Amid rumours on social media about a possible petrol and diesel shortage in Pune, the Pune Petrol Dealers Association (PPDA) on Tuesday urged citizens not to panic or resort to panic buying, clarifying that fuel stocks across the city and district remain adequate.

Speaking to the media, PPDA president Dhruv Ruparel said there is no restriction on fuel supply and no shortage situation in Pune. (FILE)

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The association said viral messages claiming fuel supplies were running low are false and misleading, and that fuel distribution in Pune continues to function normally.

Speaking to the media, PPDA president Dhruv Ruparel said there is no restriction on fuel supply and no shortage situation in Pune district. He explained that some petrol pumps may occasionally run out of a particular fuel product temporarily due to delayed tanker deliveries or depletion of stock before replenishment, but such instances are routine and should not be mistaken for a wider supply crisis.

“There is no restriction on fuel supply and no shortage situation in the Pune district. Some pumps may temporarily run dry if a tanker arrives late or if stock gets exhausted before the next delivery reaches, but this is a routine occurrence and not linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal,” Ruparel said.

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{{^usCountry}} He clarified that the Prime Minister’s recent appeal was aimed only at encouraging citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and use alternative modes of transport wherever possible, and did not involve any directive to limit fuel supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He clarified that the Prime Minister’s recent appeal was aimed only at encouraging citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and use alternative modes of transport wherever possible, and did not involve any directive to limit fuel supply. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “PM Modi has only appealed to citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and use alternative modes of transport wherever possible; there has been no restriction imposed on fuel supply. For the last 45 to 48 days, the fuel distribution system in Pune district has been functioning smoothly without any major issue,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “PM Modi has only appealed to citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and use alternative modes of transport wherever possible; there has been no restriction imposed on fuel supply. For the last 45 to 48 days, the fuel distribution system in Pune district has been functioning smoothly without any major issue,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ruparel added that the association has sought a review meeting with the Pune district collector and representatives of oil marketing companies in the coming days to assess the situation and gather feedback from stakeholders involved in fuel distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruparel added that the association has sought a review meeting with the Pune district collector and representatives of oil marketing companies in the coming days to assess the situation and gather feedback from stakeholders involved in fuel distribution. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have requested a review meeting with the Pune district collector and oil company representatives in the next couple of days to assess the current situation, gather feedback from all stakeholders and see if any changes are required. As of now, there is absolutely no shortage,” he said.

Explaining fuel transportation logistics, Ruparel said delays can sometimes occur in the execution of fuel indents or tanker movements. Different categories of tankers are used for fuel supply, and if one tanker is delayed, a specific product at a pump may temporarily go out of stock. However, he stressed that this does not mean the entire petrol pump has run dry.

“At times, delays happen in executing fuel indents or tanker movements. There are different types of tankers involved in transportation, and if one delivery is delayed, a particular product at a pump may temporarily run out, but it does not mean the entire petrol pump has gone dry. We appeal to people not to panic or indulge in panic buying,” Ruparel added.

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Meanwhile, a manager at a petrol pump in central Pune, speaking on condition of anonymity, said unverified social media messages had triggered a temporary spike in demand at some outlets on Tuesday evening.

“People started arriving in large numbers after seeing messages about fuel shortages online. Some customers were insisting on filling full tanks out of fear, but there is no official communication about any supply disruption. Tankers are arriving as scheduled and operations are normal,” the manager said.

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