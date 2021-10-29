No local trains between Pune and Lonavla on October 30
PUNE No local trains will run between Pune and Lonavla on Saturday, as the Mumbai division has planned a special traffic block at Lonavla station for the technical work.
To facilitate commuters the Pune rail division has allowed selected local trains which to operate between Talegaon and Pune.
“Taking note that commuters should not suffer, Pune railway division will run selected trains between Pune-Talegaon on Saturday,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson Pune railway division.
On a regular basis six local trains operate between Pune and Lonavla.
Selected local trains between Pune-Talegoan today
Departure from Pune
Train No; Departure From Pune; Arrival to Talegaon
01558; 6:30 hours; 7.18 hours.
01560; 8.05 hours; 8.53 hours
01586; 8.57 hours; 9.47hours
01574 ; 19.5 hours; 19.55 hours
01576; 20.00 hours; 20.50 hours
Departure from Talegaon
Train No; Departure From Talegaon; Arrival to Pune
01553; 7:26 hours; 8.15 hours.
01557; 9 hours; 9.50 hours
01587; 9.57 hours; 10.50 hours
01571 ; 20.2 hours; 20.55 hours
01573; 21.07 hours; 22.00 hours