No local trains between Pune and Lonavla on October 30

PUNE No local trains will run between Pune and Lonavla on Saturday, as the Mumbai division has planned a special traffic block at Lonavla station for the technical work.

To facilitate commuters the Pune rail division has allowed selected local trains which to operate between Talegaon and Pune.

“Taking note that commuters should not suffer, Pune railway division will run selected trains between Pune-Talegaon on Saturday,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson Pune railway division.

On a regular basis six local trains operate between Pune and Lonavla.

Selected local trains between Pune-Talegoan today

Departure from Pune

Train No; Departure From Pune; Arrival to Talegaon

01558; 6:30 hours; 7.18 hours.

01560; 8.05 hours; 8.53 hours

01586; 8.57 hours; 9.47hours

01574 ; 19.5 hours; 19.55 hours

01576; 20.00 hours; 20.50 hours

Departure from Talegaon

Train No; Departure From Talegaon; Arrival to Pune

01553; 7:26 hours; 8.15 hours.

01557; 9 hours; 9.50 hours

01587; 9.57 hours; 10.50 hours

01571 ; 20.2 hours; 20.55 hours

01573; 21.07 hours; 22.00 hours