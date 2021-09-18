No more water tankers: Bamboo plantation project a boon for villagers of Bajar Wahegaon in Jalna district

PUNE Bajar Wahegaon, a village located in Jalna district, is reportedly free of dependency on tanker water due to the collective efforts of villagers and Vanarai’s bamboo plantation project.

Vanarai, a social organisation working for environment conservation and rural development, undertook the project with support from Crompton CSR Foundation. The project not only helped the village to go tanker free but also improve the income of families in the village.

The collective efforts of the villagers paid huge dividends. The annual income per family went up multi-fold from ₹20,000 in five years since the inception of the project in 2016.

Sonu Kale, a villager, said, “Bunds and trenches further helped groundwater recharge. Now the farmers produce wheat, soybean and tur dal which ensures returns all through the year. Water conservation paved the way for increased agricultural activity leading the village to a sustainable livelihood.”

For over a decade from 2005, the gram panchayat with a population of about 5,000, spend ₹15-18 lakh on water tankers in April and May. They required about three tankers per day for drinking purposes and general use. The two natural nullahs which were the primary source of water in Bajar Wahegaon had transformed into narrow water streams. The depleting groundwater level only added to the woes.

Most of the land on the banks of the nullah is under cultivation. The natural water streams dried up over the years. Farming, which is the primary source of income for the villagers, was restricted to cotton cultivation due to water scarcity. This meant that the land would be under cultivation only for few months a year.

The fertile soil on the sides of the nullah fell into the water leading to the deposition of silt which further reduced water flow. The villagers decided to start with desilting the nullahs. They removed silt from the nullah.

Sagar Dhariya, trustee, Vanarai, said, “Our efforts are sustainable development at rural development. Credit goes to villagers and Vanarai guided them which helped to transform the village.”