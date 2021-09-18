Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No more water tankers: Bamboo plantation project a boon for villagers of Bajar Wahegaon in Jalna district
pune news

No more water tankers: Bamboo plantation project a boon for villagers of Bajar Wahegaon in Jalna district

Bajar Wahegaon village is reportedly free of dependency on tanker water due to the collective efforts of villagers and Vanarai’s bamboo plantation project. The project not only helped the village to go tanker free but also improve the income of families in the village
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Bajar Wahegaon in Jalna district, is reportedly tanker free due to the collective efforts of villagers and Vanarai’s bamboo plantation project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE Bajar Wahegaon, a village located in Jalna district, is reportedly free of dependency on tanker water due to the collective efforts of villagers and Vanarai’s bamboo plantation project.

Vanarai, a social organisation working for environment conservation and rural development, undertook the project with support from Crompton CSR Foundation. The project not only helped the village to go tanker free but also improve the income of families in the village.

The collective efforts of the villagers paid huge dividends. The annual income per family went up multi-fold from 20,000 in five years since the inception of the project in 2016.

Sonu Kale, a villager, said, “Bunds and trenches further helped groundwater recharge. Now the farmers produce wheat, soybean and tur dal which ensures returns all through the year. Water conservation paved the way for increased agricultural activity leading the village to a sustainable livelihood.”

For over a decade from 2005, the gram panchayat with a population of about 5,000, spend 15-18 lakh on water tankers in April and May. They required about three tankers per day for drinking purposes and general use. The two natural nullahs which were the primary source of water in Bajar Wahegaon had transformed into narrow water streams. The depleting groundwater level only added to the woes.

RELATED STORIES

Most of the land on the banks of the nullah is under cultivation. The natural water streams dried up over the years. Farming, which is the primary source of income for the villagers, was restricted to cotton cultivation due to water scarcity. This meant that the land would be under cultivation only for few months a year.

The fertile soil on the sides of the nullah fell into the water leading to the deposition of silt which further reduced water flow. The villagers decided to start with desilting the nullahs. They removed silt from the nullah.

Sagar Dhariya, trustee, Vanarai, said, “Our efforts are sustainable development at rural development. Credit goes to villagers and Vanarai guided them which helped to transform the village.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Weekly Covid active cases drops, rise in patients requiring hospitalisation in Pune

Pune district reports 728 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

60 mobile tanks, 7,000 cops on streets for Covid-safe Ganesh visarjan in Pune

Pune police invoke Mcoca against criminal Govind Singh Tak, six others
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP