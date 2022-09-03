No permission for new buildings without e-charging facilities: PMC

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory to set in place electric vehicle charging facility at buildings coming up in the city to get approval for building plans and completion certificates, officials said on Saturday. The civic administration has laid out different criteria for residential and commercial buildings.

For buildings which will have parking facility for more than 20 vehicles, e-charging points should be set up on parking premises. The electric vehicle charging facility should be for at least 20 per cent vehicles of the total parking capacity. In educational and commercial properties, the e-vehicle charging facility provision would be for 25 per cent vehicles of the total parking capacity.

According to the circular issued by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to the building permission department, “From July 15, 2022, it is mandatory to have e-vehicle charging facility at all residential, commercial, educational, IT parks and other buildings. The building permission department will ensure that while submitting the plans, developers will need to mention e-vehicle charging facility provisions to PMC.”

Another senior official from PMC said that existing and ongoing constructions would also need to make e-vehicle charging facility, but it would be for 10 per cent of total vehicles parked on premises. Acting on the circular issued by the municipal commissioner, the PMC building permission department started its execution from last week.

Civic officials said that it would promote more electric vehicles in the city. Already many citizens are preferring to purchase electric vehicles nowadays. If they would get e-charging facility at housing societies and public places, it would help to increase the use of e-vehicles. Till the first six months this year, Pune reported registration of over 8,500 e-vehicles and the count had reached 6,205 during 2021.

In June this year, PMC formulated a separate EV policy under which the civic body made additional electricity load mandatory in all new residential buildings from July 1 for the provision of encouraging EV charging stations and also reserve parking for EV in public and off-road parking places across the city.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) has already initiated process for the new residential housing societies to have a separate meter for EV chargers to avail of the benefits of subsidised tariff. These changes have been brought based on the EV policy introduced by the Maharashtra government for accelerating the adoption of electrical vehicles across the state.