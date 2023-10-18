No place to walk: Ganeshkhind Road footpaths go missing

The pedestrians taking the Ganeshkhind Road are likely to endure hardships as footpaths on the stretch have gone missing owing to civic work.

Metro workboards and barricades have also been installed on footpaths, obstructing the existing walkways.

On one side of the street, road widening work is carried out by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while the Pune Metro line-3 work is going on at the other end, leaving those walking around the area at a peril. To execute Metro work, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) demolished the University and E-Square flyovers on University Road to make way for a new two-tier flyover during covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the civic body has started road widening work on the same stretch for the two-tier flyover, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk on the road.

PMC is claiming that PMRDA should have provided alternate pathways to pedestrians whereas PMRDA is pointing fingers in the other direction.

Metro workboards and barricades have also been installed on footpaths, obstructing the existing walkways.

“The pedestrians have thus been forced to walk on the busy roads, putting their lives at risk,” said Archana Kadu, a resident of Khairewadi near Ganeshkhind Road.

Another resident said the confusion generated because of the Metro work is haphazard for the movement of schoolchildren, the elderly, and the ailing.

“Metro officials should deploy someone on the streets to direct, guide, and assist children and the elderly. The concerned authorities should ensure safe movement on roads where Metro construction is taking place,” said Jitendra Khurhade, a resident of Veer Chaphekar Nagar.

Dinkar Gojare, executive engineer of PMC road department said, “Pedestrian and other facilities are included in road widening design. We will immediately provide pathways to pedestrians after road widening work. We have currently asked PMRDA to provide a four-foot-wide walkway for pedestrians in the area. At present, we are carrying out road widening work in two phases.

Right now, we have started road widening work from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building to NH-37 Dhaba restaurant at Bhosale Nagar corner.”

When contacted by PMRDA officials, Sumit Yadav, junior engineer said, “We have completed pillar work on Ganeshkhind road. During our pillar work, we provided pathways to pedestrians on the main road. Now, PMC is carrying out road widening work. So, they should have to provide space to pedestrians.”

Ranjit Gadgil, a member of the city-based NGO ‘Parisar,’ claimed that Metro authorities and the PMC are violating the pedestrian policy adopted by the PMC for pedestrian safety and convenience.

“PMC had adopted a ‘pedestrian policy’ for pedestrian safety and convenience. The policy states unequivocally, ‘When work is being done on the footpath, a walkway with barricades should be created at the roadside adjacent to the blocked footpath. Vehicle parking on the roadside should be prohibited in that stretch for the time being.’ The policy also prohibits the placement of signboards and hoardings that obstruct the passage of pedestrians,” Gadgil added.

As per PMC constituted a ‘Standing Technical Advisory Committee’ (STAC) and as per the directives of the Bombay High Court.

The STAC report (Chapter 16 – ‘Work zone traffic management’) has detailed guidelines regarding pedestrian safety during construction on roads and sidewalks.

The guidelines stipulate that pedestrians and vehicles should be physically separated by barriers, barricades, or similar items. Also, walkways should be at least 1.5m wide and maintained free of any obstructions and hazards like holes, debris, mud, construction equipment, and stored material.

