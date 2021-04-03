Home / Cities / Pune News / No plan to reintroduce e-pass system: Pune Police
PUNE The implementation of the 6 pm to 6 am curfew has brought the focus back on e-pass, a system which the police had introduced last year during the lockdown period for those interested in travelling during the curfew hours
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:04 PM IST
PUNE The implementation of the 6 pm to 6 am curfew has brought the focus back on e-pass, a system which the police had introduced last year during the lockdown period for those interested in travelling during the curfew hours. The city police however maintained that currently there are no plans to reintroduce the practice.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner (law and order), said, “Presently there are no plans to start the e-pass system.”

“During the curfew period, only those engaged in essential services are allowed to commute. But common people could have a genuine reason to travel. So the e-pass system should be introduced,” said Sachin Patil, an IT engineer from Hinjewadi.

“During the next seven days, this is going to major challenge as there are many people with ailments, pregnant women, senior citizen, children and ill patients who need to step out during night time. We request the police to adopt a humane and kind approach towards such genuine cases,” he said.

Last year during the Covid outbreak Pune city police had asked citizens to apply online for getting permissions for vehicle movement during the lockdown.

The stated aim was to facilitate digital pass/permissions where citizens filled in details on www.punepolice.in If approved, the citizens received an SMS with a QR code that was shown to policemen whenever asked. Exemptions were given only in exceptional circumstances.

