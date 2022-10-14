No respite from waterlogging woes due to heavy rains in Pune

Residents and commuters reported massive flooding on Deccan, Fergusson College Road (FC), Jungli Maharaj Road (JM) and Apte Road. Many blamed the Smart City plan under which footpaths were constructed that is affecting storm water drainage network and causing waterlogging.

Resident Prashant Kanojia said, “Pune Smart City footpaths are not built high enough at low-lying areas like Deccan and FC roads. There is no drainage line causing water to remain stagnant on these stretches and leading to massive traffic jams.”

Another resident Rushikesh Balgude said that many drainage lines have been blocked. “Authorities sealed many drainage lines as part of the Pune Smart City plan. The drainage facility under the footpath in Goodluck Chowk area has been sealed,” he said.

Commuters on JM Road and FC Road reported ankle-deep stagnant water for many hours.

Citizens blamed the municipal authorities for waterlogging and not maintaining stormwater lines.