No water cuts during Palkhi processions; alternate-day water supply to be reviewed

PUNE: With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) deciding to temporarily suspend the alternate-day water supply schedule that has been in force for nearly a month, Punekars will now receive uninterrupted daily water supply during the two-day Palkhi procession. The civic body said that there will be no water cuts on July 9 and 10, and that a decision on permanently resuming daily water supply across the city will be taken after reviewing the rainfall situation.

PMC plans to temporarily suspend alternate-day water supply schedule in force for nearly a month, Punekars will now receive uninterrupted daily water supply during the two-day Palkhi procession. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Mayor Manjusha Nagpure made the announcement on Thursday after inspecting civic preparations for the Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram. “There will be no water cuts during the Palkhi processions. Citizens will receive regular water supply during the Palkhi period. A decision on continuing or withdrawing the alternate-day water supply system will be taken after assessing the rainfall and water availability,” Nagpure said.

The PMC had introduced the alternate-day water supply schedule nearly a month ago to conserve water amid a delayed monsoon and declining water reserves. As such, thousands of households across Pune have been getting alternate-day water supply for the past one month. With lakhs of Warkaris expected to pass through Pune on their way to Pandharpur for the Hindu festival of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the civic administration has decided to temporarily restore daily water supply to ensure adequate water for both residents and pilgrims.

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{{^usCountry}} PMC officials said that the administration has made elaborate arrangements to maintain uninterrupted water supply at major halt points along the Palkhi routes and in residential areas. Water tankers and emergency teams will also remain on standby to address any disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PMC officials said that the administration has made elaborate arrangements to maintain uninterrupted water supply at major halt points along the Palkhi routes and in residential areas. Water tankers and emergency teams will also remain on standby to address any disruption. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from water supply, the PMC has strengthened sanitation, healthcare, traffic management and emergency response systems for the two days of the Palkhi. Civic officials said that teams from multiple departments will remain on duty round-the-clock to monitor essential services and respond to complaints.

The civic body has appealed to Punekars to cooperate with the administration during the Palkhi processions, follow traffic advisories, and use water judiciously. Whereas the future of the alternate-day water supply schedule will depend on the monsoon rainfall and the water stock in the city’s reservoirs.

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PMC approves ₹42.33 lakh flood warning system

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