No water cuts planned in Pune, dams well stocked

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not planned any water cuts in the coming days as the four dams which provide water to Pune city have adequate stock.

“The PMC has not planned any water cuts right now as there is enough water stock in all four dams-Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadkwasla and Temghar,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of water department PMC.

Out of the four dams that provide water to Pune, only Khadakwasla has less percentage of water stock, which is, 39.3% as compared to previous year’s 48.86%.

“All other dams have adequate water stock so we hope it will be enough till monsoon season arrives,” added Pawaskar.

In January, the irrigation department had blamed the civic body for using more water than the actual demand. However, deputy CM Ajit Pawar had earlier cleared that there will be no water cuts in the city.

An official from the irrigation department said, “Water stock is sufficient for Pune city limit, but when PMC needs to provide water to the merged villages, they will need to come up with a plan to utilise water stock properly.”

Headline: Water stock

Dam current stock previous year stock

Panshet 98.98% 68.54%

Warasgaon 94.61% 55.78%

Khadakwasla 39.3% 48.86%

Temghar 100% 12.13%