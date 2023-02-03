Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply in Pune on Feb 7

No water supply in Pune on Feb 7

pune news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 11:46 PM IST

According to the civic body’s water department, planned pipeline repairs near Shinde Chhatri at Wanowrie on Tuesday will affect water supply in neighbouring areas

Water cuts will be in effect in Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, and Bharat Forge Company areas on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water cuts in Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Bharat Forge Company areas on Tuesday (February 7).

According to the civic body’s water department, planned pipeline repairs near Shinde Chhatri at Wanowrie on Tuesday will affect water supply in neighbouring areas and may receive supply with low pressure on Wednesday. The affected areas include Camp, Cantonment, Command Hospital, Wanowrie, SRPF, Kalu Bai Temple on Solapur Road, Sopanbaug, Udaybaug, Dobarwadi, BT Kawade Road, Bharat Forge Company and Ghorpadi.

