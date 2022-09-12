No water supply on Thursday in Pune
PMC has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas in Pune on Thursday (September 15)
“As the civic administration has planned installation of water meters at Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants, the areas that get water supply from these plants will be affected,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department.
The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.
Chakki bridge reopened for LMVs, two-wheelers
Strap/blurb: Heavy and loaded vehicles will remain prohibited till NHAI completes the repair work of the bridge's foundation Dharamshala: The Chakki highway bridge was reopened for two-wheelers and light passenger vehicles 18 days after it was closed for traffic due to a flood causing excessive scouring of its foundation. The work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is still underway.
Interstate gang of ATM cheats busted in North Delhi, four held
The Delhi police on Thursday busted an interstate gang of ATM cheats in North Delhi and arrested four accused – all from Bihar, from a place near New Delhi railway station. Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (23), Deepak Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (35) and Ritesh Kumar (23) - all from Gaya district in Bihar.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport site in Jewar on Sunday to check on the ongoing work. The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister. The CM reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site.
Varanasi court rejects plea against suit filed by Hindu side in Gyanvapi case
A Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, ruling that the plea seeking permission for the worship of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the Gyanvapi mosque was maintainable in the court of law. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing.
Cases of mobile, gold chain theft reported during Ganpati immersion
Several cases of mobile theft and chain snatching were reported at Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and other police stations during Ganpati immersion. According to the police, on the last day of the Ganesh festival, three FIRs were registered at Vishrambaug and two at Faraskhana police stations against mobile theft. One chain snatching case has been filed at Wanowrie police station. A 25-year-old woman registered a case of mobile theft in Vishrambaug police station.
