Non-functional traffic signals, incomplete roads work irk Wagholi residents
pune news

Non-functional traffic signals, incomplete roads work irk Wagholi residents

For the last year-and-a-half, traffic signals are not working on most roads in Wagholi. Pothole-ridden roads continue to torture residents. Since July, we have complained about the roads, says a resident
A traffic signal at Wagholi market square not functioning. Repetitive complaints from the residents of Wagholi, first to the gram panchayat and now to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have gone unheard as commuters continue to suffer due to incomplete road works and a non-functioning traffic signal. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

Repetitive complaints from the residents of Wagholi, first to the gram panchayat and now to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have gone unheard as commuters continue to suffer due to incomplete road works and a non-functioning traffic signal.

Any major work of development after the merger with the PMC is yet to start, claims residents.

“For the last year-and-a-half, traffic signals are not working on most roads. Pothole-ridden roads continue to torture residents. Since July, we have complained about the roads,” said Harcharanjeet Butalia, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association.

Wagholi is densely populated and the most urbanised of 23 village areas merged within the PMC limits.

Keshnand chowk, Wagheswar chowk, Lohegaon chowk, and Wagholi market square – suffer traffic jams every day.

“The traffic signals will start soon in Wagholi. We are coordinating with PMC for completion of the remaining work. Once roads are completed, speed breakers will also be created to control rash drivers,” said Jaywant Patil, assistant sub-inspector, Lonikand traffic division.

“The work of road completion is going on and most of the road will be completed in a couple of months,” said an official from the PMC’s road department on request of anonymity.

