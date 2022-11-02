Normal to above normal rainfall may continue in Maha in Nov: IMD

Pune: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra may report normal to above normal rainfall in November. The forecast was stated in the “Monthly Outlook of Rainfall and Temperature for November 2022” issued on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press meet on Tuesday, Mrutunjya Mohapatra, director general of meteorology, IMD, said that there are various weather systems that may bring rainfall to Maharashtra in November.

“Rainfall in Maharashtra is associated with weather systems that bring moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. During November, Maharashtra may experience normal to above normal rainfall. As a result, there are chances of cooler than normal day temperature and warmer than normal night temperature. Weather systems from the northeast monsoon may bring rainfall in parts of Maharashtra in November,” said Mohapatra.

As per the forecast issued, parts of Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may report above normal rainfall in November. He said if there are cloudy skies due to rainfall, the day temperatures are likely to remain on the cooler side.

“Forecasts show that the day temperature in Maharashtra will be on the cooler side as there is cloudy weather likely. Due to the cloudy weather, it is likely that the night temperature will be warmer than normal for Maharashtra,” said Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said there are multiple factors related to recent drop in temperature.

“La Nina is one of the major large-scale factors. But there are other factors as well which may affect the drop in temperature. The winter forecast will be issued in detail by November-end,” he said.

Officials said day temperature in Pune will be cooler than normal in November whereas night temperature will be warmer than normal.