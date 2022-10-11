Not only PMC but multiple agencies responsible for Pune’s traffic woes

The additional municipal commissioner on Monday made it clear that not only the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) but multiple other agencies are also responsible for Punekars’ woes wherein they are spending nearly double the time in traffic due to logjams across the city. The additional municipal commissioner was addressing the issue of various other agencies pointing a finger at the PMC for the city’s traffic situation.

“It is true that development works are underway on a large scale, and are creating temporary traffic hurdles. But only the PMC cannot be blamed for everything. If we want development, there will be a situation where citizens have to suffer temporarily due to infrastructure works but after these works are completed, everyone will be benefitted,” additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said.

“Multiple agencies are involved in the development works such as the Pune Metropolitan Development Authority (PMRDA), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), police, RTO, MSEDCL, BSNL and other private mobile operators, town planning department, Mahanagar Gas Nigam Limited (MGNL) and various other departments. We are carrying out coordination regularly but if other departments have any suggestions, we are ready to accept the same to improve the situation,” Khemnar said.

“Metro works are underway in all major corridors. Flyover works are underway at important chowks. The PMC 24x7 water project, NHAI works, and other maintenance works of many PMC departments are all in progress. As all the works are in progress and the rain is not providing any respite, the PMC is not able to give immediate relief,” said Khemnar.

“We have appointed the agency and prepared the plan for developing 61 km roads during the monsoon. The agency will submit the report in the next two or three days. We will start resurfacing and other road-levelling works on these roads. Due to the rainy season and development works, the condition of some roads is not good which is reducing traffic speed,” Khemnar further said.

“PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar held a meeting with metro officials two days ago and asked them to clear the roads where the works have been completed at the ground level. Metro officials are ready to carry out road surfacing works below the metro corridor but the rainy season hasn’t ended yet,” added Khemnar.

Recently, the PMC asked the police to ban heavy traffic during peak hours till such time the infrastructural works are in progress.