Noted Marathi filmmaker Sumitra Bhave dies due to lung infection

Prominent Marathi film director and National Film Awards winner Sumitra Bhave passed away early Monday morning in Pune following a brief illness, her family members said.

Bhave, 78, was undergoing treatment at Sahyadri hospital for lung infection and her Covid test was negative, said Sunil Sukthankar, who partnered with her for multiple film projects.

“Her lung infection had spread in the last few days. She was admitted in the hospital for the past 10 days. She has been working on a project with Mohan Agashe on ‘the happy lives of old people’ until January, when her health deteriorated. The infection was irreversible,” said Sukhthankar, who spoke from the hospital.

Bhave as a film director and scriptwriter handled off beat subjects that reflected in her work in collaboration with Sukthankar.

Dahavi Fa, Devrai, Vastupurush, Astu and Kaasav were some of the films directed by Bhave that won critical acclaim. Vastupurush was awarded the Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 50th National Film Awards while Kaasav, that depicted the issue of depression among youngsters in relation to the life and nesting cycle of olive ridley sea turtles, was given the Best Feature Film award at the 64th National Film Awards.

After her early short films, ‘Bai’ and ‘Pani’ became popular, she along with Sukthankar made the first full-length film ‘Doghi’ in 1995. Her last film ‘Dithi’ has not been released yet. Her films were nominated for international film festivals too.

Bhave was born on January 12, 1943 in Pune. After graduating from Fergusson College, she got another degree in Rural Development from the Tata Institute of Sociology in Mumbai. After completing her education, Bhave worked with many social organizations for free, her associates in the film industry said. From a full-time sociologist, Sumitra Bhave accidentally turned to short films and gradually moved into full-time film production.

“Besides being a film naker, she was social worker. We will miss her forever,” said Mrunal Kulkarni, Marathi actress.