Notorious criminal shot in Mohammadwadi, probe on

Faizan Ramzan Shaikh, a notorious criminal was shot by an unidentified assailant on a two-wheeler in the Mohammadwadi area on Monday night at around 11:30 pm. Two bullets were fired at him and he was injured by a bullet which hit his stomach, said police officials.

A local resident reported the incident to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Wanowrie police have identified two accused in this case. Gulam Ghaus Mustafa Khan was arrested and search of another accused Yash Sasane is underway, said police.

According to the preliminary information, Shaikh was on his motorcycle, when the accused approached him. The assailants fired two shots, one of which struck him in the stomach, causing a serious injury.

A local resident reported the incident to the police. Initially, he was given first aid at a private hospital and was admitted to Saswad Hospital for further treatment, said police officials.

Shaikh is a resident of Syednagar Kondhwa and is known for his involvement in various criminal activities in the region. Security has been heightened in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential escalation of violence or retaliation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police suspect that the attack might be from an old rivalry between Shaikh and assailants. A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under sections of 307 of the IPC and sections 3 (25)of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON