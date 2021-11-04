Nov 30 deadline for submission of Pune ward structures: SEC

PUNE: With the state election commission (SEC) declaring November 30 as the deadline to submit (draft) ward structures, all aspiring candidates are eager to know the ward structures and the areas falling under them.

The state election commission had fixed 58 wards for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with 57 wards to have three members each and the remaining single ward to have four members. As the state election commission had fixed the ward numbers, local authorities would need to decide the size and geographical area of each ward. As such, the face of the existing wards would change completely.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nilesh Nikam said, “During the last elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changed ward structures as per their convenience. Now we are hoping that the ward structures will remain constant. I am eager to know the wards and their boundaries.”

A senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity said, “It is most likely that all the wards will be changed. The last time, BJP broke the slums into various parts. It helped the party to decentralise votes.”

A senior NCP leader who did not wish to be named said, “It is true that the ruling party structured the wards in their favour. The last time the BJP was in power but now it is the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA’s) turn. It is but natural that ward structures will be decided as per the wishes of MVA candidates.”

The local election branch helmed by the municipal commissioner will need to submit the draft ward structures to the state election commission by November 30.