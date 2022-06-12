Now, 4 subjects in one textbook for Class 1 students

PUNE The state school education department has introduced a single textbook formula this year to bring down the weight of school bags carried by Class 1 students every day. The new system will be implemented starting Monday, when schools reopen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to education department officials, this system will also be implemented for students till Class 4 in a phase-wise manner.

The four subjects taught in Class 1-English, Marathi, Maths and Play and Learn-have been integrated into one textbook per semester

The increased weight of the school bag is a concern for many parents as students are often seen complaining of pain on the shoulders.

To deal with this problem, Balbharati, Maharashtra state Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum, has come up with integrating different books into bilingual one.

During last year too, Balbharti carried out the experiment, though Covid-induced restrictions largely kept students at home. The books were introduced in 488 model schools on a pilot basis and the feedback, according to officials was good.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishna Kumar Patil, director of Balbharti said, “From carrying four books the students of Class 1 will now have to carry only one book which will be beneficial in terms of the weight that students carry.”

Currently, a Class 1 student, who is about 6-years-old carries in his/her bag at 1.5 kg to 2 kg that includes textbooks, water bottle and tiffin.By integrating all books into one, weight of textbooks reduces up to 300 grams.

“The experiment will also be implemented in all Marathi and Urdu schools in Maharashtra this year, Patil said. The same shall also come in other primary classes in a step – by – step way but the timeline for that is not clear as of now,” added Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof. Vijay Pawar, state president, professional teachers’ association Maharashtra said, “It is a good step but implementation is also important. The officials should take into consideration the fact that sometimes schools follow different curriculum”

The distribution of books has already started at the bloc level and more than 50% students have already received the books.

Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents association of Pune said, “It is a good step to integrate the books and it shall make matters simpler for the students as well as their parents”.