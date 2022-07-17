Now, a grade separator to come up at University chowk

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a grade separator at the Pune University chowk aka Anandrishiji Maharaj chowk that will help vehicles move directly from Ganeshkhind road to Aundh sans any traffic signals.

Vikram Kumar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, said, “The design is yet to be finalised. We had a meeting with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the PMRDA agency and Tata Group agency will work on the grade separator project. Its report and design will come to us in a few days. We will complete the project on priority.”

The agencies that are involved in completing the flyover work will also be involved in installing the grade separator. “The PMRDA is currently constructing a two-storeyed flyover that will help commuters from Aundh directly reach Ganeshkhind road. However, there could be traffic congestion during the return journey (Ganeshkhind road to Aundh). To avoid such circumstances, a grade separator has been planned by the PMC,” said Kumar.

Once the design is approved, costing of the project will be finalised.

Vivek Kharwadkar, metropolitan planner, PMRDA, said, “An underpass (grade separator) will come up at Anandrishiji chowk. Work which is not integrated with the metro will be taken up independently by the PMC. Whereas work linked with the metro will be taken care of by the PMRDA. We have completed our initial inspection for the underpass. Lots of preparatory work is required before starting work on the grade separator. Currently, road-widening work is underway at the Modern college chowk.”

“Many a time, we tend to carry out the barricading and end up with a lot of traffic chaos, so we are focusing on careful planning and speedier implementation of the project,” said Kharwadkar.

Work on metro line 3 Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is also underway at Ganeshkhind road. One-hundred pillars of the metro line will be coming up on this road. Municipal commissioner Kumar has asked the PMRDA to complete the work on priority. The PMC has also cleared illegal encroachments on footpaths for decongestion of roads.

Ongoing work on metro line 3 (Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi)

The Pune metro line 3 is a 23 km elevated metro rail project connecting the information technology (IT) hub of Hinjewadi to the central business district of Shivajinagar. Work on the 1,000th piling has been completed on this route. The barricading work of 12,147 RMT (running metre) has also been completed. The project is being jointly implemented by the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Tata Group, and the PMRDA.

