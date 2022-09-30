Now, enrol for online courses through SPPU’s ‘Degree Plus’ programme

Students can now enrol for the ‘Degree Plus’ programme started by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) along with regular BA, B.Com and B.Sc programmes. Launched on a pilot basis last year, the initiative has now made 300 to 350 world-class courses available to students at less than the original fee.

As per the information given by SPPU, the ‘Degree Plus’ initiative was started in November 2021 under the leadership of the then vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karamalkar. These courses have been made available in the university by signing agreements with various world-class educational and social organisations. These include Harvard Business Online, AWS, Simply Learn, and Celebrity School courses of many renowned companies like IBM, and Stanford University included through the agreement with EDX. All these courses are online and some of these courses are free of cost. The course schedule for the year 2022-23 has also been released on the website. Whereas all the certificates will also be given to the students on completion of the course.

Initially started on a pilot basis, nearly 26,000 students had enrolled for it and 5,000 students had taken admissions.

“Through ‘Degree Plus’, students of the university will be able to get updated knowledge in information technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, economics, culture etc. The maximum number of students should avail this opportunity,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale.

Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU, said, “Our university is probably the only public university in the state to provide world-class courses through ‘Degree Plus.’ Students should take advantage of this opportunity and colleges should also inform students about this.”

Where to apply for the course?

http://degreeplus.in

Who can opt for the courses?

All students pursuing degrees from Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges.

What is the admission period for the course?

These courses are conducted throughout the year. The schedule is announced on the website.

