Now, hassle-free transfer of electricity connections for old property buyers

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the Registration and Stamp Department (IGR) have jointly developed a system to streamline the process of transferring electricity connections for buyers of old properties. Old property buyers can now easily have the electricity connection or bill transferred to their name after the registration of residence.

The collaboration between MSEDCL and the Registration and Stamp Department has initiated an automated system for name changes on electricity bills. Previously, buyers of old properties were required to undergo a separate, time-consuming online application process for electricity connections, involving the submission of various documents such as identity cards and index 2. However, the new integration is set to significantly reduce the time and effort required.

Nishikant Raut, Public Relations officer (PRO) of Pune Circle of MSEDCL said, “The Department of Registration and Stamps (IGR) has introduced the ‘public data entry’ portal for property registrations last December. However, most people don’t know about the transfer of names option on the portal of property registration. Therefore, we are appealing to people to take advantage of the facility.”

He further said,” During the registration of old properties, buyers can now select the option to change the name on the electricity bill. Following the completion of the registration process, MSEDCL’s computerized system automatically initiates the name change process on the electricity bill.”

As per MSEDCL officials, within 60 days of the initiation, the concerned property buyer receives an SMS notification and a web link to pay the processing fee online. The processing fee invoice can also be accessed on Mahadiscom’s official website (www.mahadiscom.in) and the mobile app.

In cases where the property is purchased in the same name, the applicant is not required to upload any documents. However, if the property is purchased in multiple names, the consent and no objection certificate from the respective parties are necessary for the transfer of the electricity connection.

MSEDCL sends a notification and a web link through SMS to the registered mobile number for this purpose. Failure to pay the processing fee within the stipulated 60 days or to upload the required No Objection Certificate (NoC) results in the automatic cancellation of the name change process. Subsequently, customers must follow the existing procedure to change the name on the electricity connection.

