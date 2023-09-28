Now, PCMC starts special access for housing societies to raise issues on SARATHI

After making provision for schools to raise issues on the SARATHI helpline, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday started special access for housing societies in the twin city to raise issues faced by them on this helpline. The move comes in the wake of housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad demanding separate access in order to raise the issues faced by them. The SARATHI helpline (8888006666) – made available on the website, mobile app, e-book and PDF book – is a single point for citizens to raise complaints with the PCMC. The citizens can also access information and register their complaints through the helpline. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vijay Sarnaik, assistant municipal commissioner, PCMC, has been appointed as the nodal officer to address the grievances raised by the housing societies. At a meeting in August, the Chikhali-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation (CMCPCSF) requested PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh, to start a dedicated forum for housing societies to raise complaints.

Sarnaik said, “The PCMC had earlier started a separate login id for schools to raise their problems and now, housing societies have got a separate login id of their own. The societies have been given a special login id and password. Housing societies have several issues that are bulk and not individual issues, and need more attention. Their complaints will come in a separate category and will be monitored with special attention.”

Housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad have several issues such as water shortage, encroachments, traffic congestion, dumping of garbage, and bad roads etc. that will be now be raised directly on SARATHI by them. Till now, members of housing societies had to physically visit the PCMC and submit the complaints.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, CMPCHSF, said, “We appreciate the move taken by the PCMC and we will support the civic body. The complaints will now be officially recorded in the entire system and cannot be neglected by the civic body. However, we want the PCMC to provide swift solutions to the issues faced by housing societies.”

