Now treatment for snake bite, appendicitis included in MPJAY

Maharashtra public health minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that treatment for snake bite and Appendicitis has been included in the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY). Sawant was responding to a question raised by state legislative assembly member, Deepak Chavan, during the assembly session.

Currently, 996 diseases are covered under MPJAY while the number (of diseases and procedures) will be increased to 1,356. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

When Chavan suggested increasing the number of diseases covered under MPJAY, Sawant said that the state government has made MPJAY universal and that under this scheme, the residents of Maharashtra are provided free healthcare facilities up to Rs5 lakhs. Currently, 996 diseases are covered under MPJAY while the number (of diseases and procedures) will be increased to 1,356. A special committee will be constituted for the purpose of selection of diseases to be included under the scheme, Sawant informed.

The MPJAY is a flagship, cashless health insurance scheme of the Government of Maharashtra started in 2012. At present, it is available in 966 hospitals (government and private) in Maharashtra, and 66 hospitals (13 government and 53 private) in Pune district. At the time the scheme was started, the sum assured under it was Rs1.5 lakhs per annum per family and Rs2.5 lakhs for renal transplants. A total 996 diseases are covered across 30 categories under MPJAY.

