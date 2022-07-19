Now, wardens to solve traffic chaos at impassable areas in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi
Navigating through Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi has turned into a colossal test of patience for commuters and residents who have complained of bottlenecks. To solve this traffic chaos, the Chaturshringi police station will appoint wardens at various locations in these areas.
In a meeting held on July 17, Chaturshringi police officials along with 30 representatives of various federations from Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi decided that a joint recce of the area will be done.
Babasaheb Koli, police inspector (traffic), Chaturshringi police station said, “We have started studying all the locations and accordingly required changes will be done to decongest the traffic. We will be placing barricades wherever required and wardens will be appointed.”
Vaishali Patkar, president of Aundh Vikas Mandal who monitored the meeting said, “During the meeting we jointly came up with solutions to reduce traffic congestion. In the next 15 days, all locations will be studied for a plausible solution.”
The next meeting will take place after two weeks and we will request commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame to preside the meeting for further assistance, stated Patkar.
“There is a shortage of barricades and jammers as Chaturshringi police station has only two jammers, so these should be increased. Federation members of various areas have also informed the police inspector regarding about footpath encroachment,” said Patkar.
The work by the Chaturshringi police station has already started and they have deployed a traffic warden at Mamta chowk, Baner.
Ramesh Rokde from Balewadi residency federation said, “Inspector Koli has assured us that all the problems of the locality will be solved. As he is new to the area, he requires little time to recce the spots.”
Manish Mishra, resident of Baner-Pashan link road, “During the discussion with police officials, they told us that they are facing manpower shortage and barricades. We told them that if the officials are unable to resolve it, the residents will take the matter in their own hands and do the needful via crowd funding. They have assured us that they will find alternative solutions.”
-
Check-in using face recognition technology at Bengaluru airport from August
The ministry of civil aviation will begin using facial recognition technology at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports starting August 15 as part of its Digi Yatra project, the consultative committee meeting of the ministry decided Monday. The technology being used at airports will recognise facial features to establish the passenger's identity which will be linked to their boarding pass.
-
Haryana Police arrest 682 criminals under Op Akraman
Following day-long raids across Haryana on Monday under a special drive, Operation Akraman, Haryana Police arrested criminals, proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and confiscated illicit arms, liquor and narcotic substances. Also read: Haryana murder: Top cop claims DSP went sans backup, but minister Vij says this Director general of police PK Agrawal said about 5,000 personnel in 616 teams raided locations following tip-offs.
-
Jharkhand scribe arrested in same case lodged against top Maoist leader Kishanda
Eight months after the arrest of top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, the Jharkhand police have arrested an independent journalist, Rupesh Kumar Singh, from Ramgarh in connection with the same case lodged against Bose, police said on Tuesday. Wife of Rupesh Kumar Singh, Ipsa Satakshi, who lived in Binjhar area in Ramgarh district, said the police arrested her husband after conducting an eight-hour long search operation at their house.
-
Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Ansal brothers, takes note of old age
A Delhi court on Tuesday released real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal and two others for the period they had already undergone in the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy incident. District judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, said the fine would remain untouched. Complainant Neelam Krisnamoorthy said she was very disappointed with the system and the ruling sent a wrong message that culprits can easily have their way by killing anyone.
-
'He was retiring this year... had two children': Brother of Haryana cop run over
He died on the spot. Singh was due to retire in four months. Haryana Police have vowed to hunt down the accused and have formed teams.“ DSP Taoru shri Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics