Now, wardens to solve traffic chaos at impassable areas in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi

Navigating through Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi has turned into a colossal test of patience for commuters and residents who have complained of bottlenecks. To solve this traffic chaos, the Chaturshringi police station will appoint wardens at various locations in these areas.

In a meeting held on July 17, Chaturshringi police officials along with 30 representatives of various federations from Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi decided that a joint recce of the area will be done.

Babasaheb Koli, police inspector (traffic), Chaturshringi police station said, “We have started studying all the locations and accordingly required changes will be done to decongest the traffic. We will be placing barricades wherever required and wardens will be appointed.”

Vaishali Patkar, president of Aundh Vikas Mandal who monitored the meeting said, “During the meeting we jointly came up with solutions to reduce traffic congestion. In the next 15 days, all locations will be studied for a plausible solution.”

The next meeting will take place after two weeks and we will request commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame to preside the meeting for further assistance, stated Patkar.

“There is a shortage of barricades and jammers as Chaturshringi police station has only two jammers, so these should be increased. Federation members of various areas have also informed the police inspector regarding about footpath encroachment,” said Patkar.

The work by the Chaturshringi police station has already started and they have deployed a traffic warden at Mamta chowk, Baner.

Ramesh Rokde from Balewadi residency federation said, “Inspector Koli has assured us that all the problems of the locality will be solved. As he is new to the area, he requires little time to recce the spots.”

Manish Mishra, resident of Baner-Pashan link road, “During the discussion with police officials, they told us that they are facing manpower shortage and barricades. We told them that if the officials are unable to resolve it, the residents will take the matter in their own hands and do the needful via crowd funding. They have assured us that they will find alternative solutions.”