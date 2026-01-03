NPR cameras to monitor vehicle waiting time at Pune airport

Pune International Airport will soon impose a strict 12-minute waiting limit for vehicles at its terminal in an effort to ease congestion and improve passenger flow. The rule, expected to be enforced within a week, will penalise vehicles that overstay, with violations tracked through Number Plate Recognition (NPR) cameras. Airport authorities said the terminal sees nearly 15,000 vehicle movements daily, with many drivers waiting for extended periods to pick up arriving passengers. (HT FILE)

Airport authorities said the terminal sees nearly 15,000 vehicle movements daily, with many drivers waiting for extended periods to pick up arriving passengers. This has led to frequent traffic snarls, particularly during late-night peak flight hours, affecting both arrivals and departures.

To address the issue, the airport administration on Thursday decided to implement a ‘dwell-time’ monitoring system. As part of the initiative, six NPR cameras are being installed at strategic locations across the terminal area. The cameras will automatically scan vehicle number plates at entry and exit points, calculate the duration of stay, and flag vehicles that exceed the prescribed time limit.

Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said the move aims to streamline terminal traffic and ensure smoother passenger flow.

“We are introducing a time limit for vehicles entering the terminal area. A proposal has already been sent, and installation of the NPR cameras has begun. Once approvals are received, the dwell-time system will be implemented. This will help regulate unnecessary waiting and reduce congestion within the terminal premises,” Dhoke said.

Frequent flyers have welcomed the decision, citing regular delays caused by congestion.

Mangesh Chaudhary, a Pune-based IT professional who travels weekly for work, said, “During peak hours, especially late at night, it sometimes takes longer to reach the terminal entrance than the actual drop-off. A strict waiting limit will definitely improve traffic flow and save time for genuine passengers.”

Echoing similar views, Ayesha Khan, a frequent flyer from the education sector, said, “Pick-up areas are often clogged with vehicles waiting endlessly. This step will make the terminal more organised and less stressful, particularly for families, senior citizens and women travellers.”