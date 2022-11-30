Nurses protest at Sassoon hospital

Health services continued to function smoothly at city-based Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) after nurses joined the one-day strike organised by Maharashtra State Nursing Association on Tuesday. The association has threatened to stop work from December 21 if the transfer of Manisha Shinde is not revoked.

Shinde is a president of Maharashtra state nurse’s organisation having its headquarters in Latur. Shinde was working as a nurse’s teacher at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj general hospital of Solapur. The administration has ordered her to transfer elsewhere.

Nurse and member of the association Baba Karale said that we are protesting against the injustice, however, we have not stopped work on Tuesday to not cause any inconvenience to patients.

“We will continue our protest and wear black bands. And, demonstrations across the association in the state will continue. However, in the best interest of patients we have not stopped work,” said Karale.

Members of the association said that the state-wide protest against the illegal transfer of the state head of the nurse’s organisation has been arranged from November 26. If the transfer is not cancelled, the organisation has threatened to stop work after December 21.

Officials from SGH noted that the health services were delivered smoothly on Tuesday and the strike did not affect the patients and routine work at the hospital.