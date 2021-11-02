Oct sees 168 confirmed dengue cases, nominal drop from Sept in PMC

PUNE: As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data, October saw a total 168 and 38 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, which is just a marginal drop compared to September’s 192 and 80 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, respectively. October also saw 408 suspected cases of dengue, up from 392 suspected cases of the infection in September. As of the end of October, the city reported 2,483 suspected and 563 confirmed cases of dengue and 218 confirmed cases of chikungunya. The civic body issued notices to 2,359 commercial and residential properties found to be mosquito breeding spots and collected a total Rs175,950 from the offenders. Now that the monsoon has receded, it might still take some time for the number of mosquito-borne infections to fall. In November, the infections are likely to come down.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer with the PMC, said, “It has been observed now since the past several years that in the month of October, the number of dengue cases, both suspected and confirmed, usually goes up because of multiple factors, primarily environmental factors like the receding monsoon, October heat and high humidity levels. The number of cases in November will go down if it gets cooler but if it does not get cooler, the number might remain static. Cooler temperatures are not favourable for mosquito breeding. The PMC constantly raises awareness on this issue that people should ensure that there is no water left in ignored containers as these are potential mosquito breeders.”