Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Oct sees 168 confirmed dengue cases, nominal drop from Sept in PMC
pune news

Oct sees 168 confirmed dengue cases, nominal drop from Sept in PMC

As per PMC health department data, October saw a total 168 and 38 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, which is just a marginal drop compared to September’s 192 and 80 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, respectively
As per PMC health department data, October saw a total 168 and 38 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, which is just a marginal drop compared to September’s 192 and 80 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, respectively. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:55 PM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE: As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data, October saw a total 168 and 38 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, which is just a marginal drop compared to September’s 192 and 80 confirmed cases of dengue and chikungunya, respectively. October also saw 408 suspected cases of dengue, up from 392 suspected cases of the infection in September. As of the end of October, the city reported 2,483 suspected and 563 confirmed cases of dengue and 218 confirmed cases of chikungunya. The civic body issued notices to 2,359 commercial and residential properties found to be mosquito breeding spots and collected a total Rs175,950 from the offenders. Now that the monsoon has receded, it might still take some time for the number of mosquito-borne infections to fall. In November, the infections are likely to come down.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer with the PMC, said, “It has been observed now since the past several years that in the month of October, the number of dengue cases, both suspected and confirmed, usually goes up because of multiple factors, primarily environmental factors like the receding monsoon, October heat and high humidity levels. The number of cases in November will go down if it gets cooler but if it does not get cooler, the number might remain static. Cooler temperatures are not favourable for mosquito breeding. The PMC constantly raises awareness on this issue that people should ensure that there is no water left in ignored containers as these are potential mosquito breeders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP