October ends on cooler note in Pune

As October draws to an end, Pune city is experiencing the chills with minimum temperatures plummeting to 14.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is the lowest minimum temperature so far.

As per the weather department, night temperatures have been 1.4-degree cooler than normal. Cooler winds gripped the city during the day resulting in day temperatures of just 31.3 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 34.2 degrees Celsius on October 4 this year, which is 3.1 degree warmer than normal. As per the weather department, night temperatures are likely to remain around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

As per data furnished by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last decade, night temperatures in October have seen a low of 12 degrees Celsius. October this year has been relatively warmer. The all-time record reported by IMD for minimum temperatures in Pune city in October has been 9.4 degrees Celsius in 1968.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, said that till October end, minimum temperatures have been in the region of 15 degrees Celsius.

“However, as November begins, there are chances of light rainfall along with which night temperature will be around 17 to 22 degrees Celsius in various parts of the city. However, day temperatures will be pleasant along with light rainfall,” said Kashyapi.