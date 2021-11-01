Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / October saw fewer deaths than February; Pune reports zero Covid deaths for the 4th day in a row
pune news

October saw fewer deaths than February; Pune reports zero Covid deaths for the 4th day in a row

October has reported 147 deaths which is the lowest since the past nine months. The month of October also saw multiple days when the district and/or the city saw no new deaths due to the infection
Pune, India - September 30 2021:Vaccination of covishield vaccine for covid 19 for 75 consecutive hours under Amrut Mahotsav of Independence is going on at Ramakrishna More Natyagriha Chinchwadgaon in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 30 2021.(HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 09:56 PM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE The month of February saw the first Covid-19 wave in the district recede to its lowest point and before the district could see a rise in the number of cases leading to the deadly second wave, the district recorded a total of 201 deaths due to Covid-19 between February 1 to February 28. However, October has reported 147 deaths which is the lowest since the past nine months. The month of October also saw multiple days when the district and/or the city saw no new deaths due to the infection. The case fatality rate in the district has remained consistent at 1.7%.

On Monday, the city reported zero Covid-19 deaths for the fourth day in a row. On October 20 the city for the first time did not report a single death due to Covid-19 after February 6.

The state health department has reported a total of 19,943 deaths out of which in 19,594 deaths the primary cause of deaths was due to Covid-19 while in the remaining cases although the person was detected of Covid-19 the cause of death was not primarily Covid-19. Out of the total, 6,892 were from Pune rural, 9,199 were from Pune city and 3,503 were from Pimpri-Chinchwad. While February was the tail end of the first wave peak, October is indicating the end of the second wave peak.

RELATED STORIES

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The number of deaths in the city now has certainly fallen compared to the previous wave’s peak. In the month of October alone the city has reported zero deaths multiple times and on Monday we have reported no deaths due to the infection four days in a row. Out of the 686 active cases in the city undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 117 are critical patients and out of those 97 are on oxygen treatment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP