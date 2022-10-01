October to bring above normal rains for Maharashtra:IMD

Although the monsoon season is officially over and withdrawal is on the cards for Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that October may continue to report above normal rainfall for most parts of Maharashtra.

As per the ‘Long Range Forecast for the Rainfall during Post-monsoon Season 2022’, issued by the weather department on Friday, the rainfall for most parts of Maharashtra is likely to continue in October as well.

“Vidarbha, parts of northern central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive more than normal rainfall in October. Southern part of central Maharashtra is also likely to get above normal rainfall,” said IMD officials.

“Maximum temperature during October is likely to be below normal, whereas the night temperature will be warmer than normal,” said IMD officials.

As per the weather department, currently, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

“The latest forecast indicates that the La Niña conditions are likely to continue up to the end of the year. Other climate models are also indicating continuation of La Niña conditions during the upcoming season. At present the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecast indicates that the negative IOD conditions are likely to weaken by the end of year,” said IMD.

Officials added that till Saturday, the withdrawal line of southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.