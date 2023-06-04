Odisha train tragedy: Pawar seeks inquiry

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday sought an inquiry into the three-train accident in Balasore in Odisha in which more than 260 persons were killed and nearly 1,000 were injured on Friday.

Asked about demands for the resignation of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on moral grounds post the tragedy, Pawar cited the example of then railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri resigning after a train accident and asked “those in power” to do what is “appropriate”.

The Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, carrying close to 2,000 passengers cumulatively, and a goods train were involved in a derailment-collision accident near Bahanagar Bazar station in the eastern state on Friday night.