Office-goers face challenges adjusting to changed office timings

The new restrictions imposed in Pune by the district administration has made life difficult for office-goers like Dipti Mohite.

“Our office timings were 10 am to 6 pm earlier which were changed to 9 am to 5 pm by the office administration, but I travel by the public transport bus daily from home to office. As my husband also works in another private company and his timings are almost the same, I have to manage to go to office either by a private auto rickshaw or now looking for share rides with another office colleagues,” said Mohite.

Thousands of officegoers, workers working at market shops and small factories all around the district are facing a similar situation

Vipul Alekar, a businessman in Hadapsar said, “In our factory there are 15 workers and we have called them in two shifts for work after the new restrictions were given. As most of them stay nearby, they come walking or travel on bike but continuing work in these changed timings is really costing us financially as well as the business has gone down by almost 50 per cent.”

At Laxmi road and Tulshibaug market, shop owners call workers early in the morning and at around 5 to 5.30 pm shops are closed before the night curfew starts at 6 pm.

From 5 pm to 6 pm, there is a massive crowd seen across city roads, as there is a rush to return home before the restrictions begin.

Most officer goers stop on the way home to buy vegetables, groceries and other household items.

Archana Somavanshi, branch manager at one of the courier services on Tilak road said, “As ours is a service oriented work, we need to keep our shop open for the public. Our regular office timings have now been changed to 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. I manage my household works of cooking food for kids and other preparations early in the morning, and then return back home at around 6 pm.”