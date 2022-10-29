Officials report three fire incidents in Pune

Three fire incidents were reported in the city after 6 pm on Friday. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire chief Devendra Potphone said that the first incident took place near Apsara theatre where a garbage heap suddenly caught fire around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within twenty minutes.

At around 7.12 pm, a mattress making factory caught fire on lane number 4 in Chintamaninagar in Hadapsar where as many as 7 mattresses caught fire. Fire officer Prashant Sonawane said that the fire was brought under control within half an hour and it is believed to have occurred due to a short circuit.

At around 7.15 on Friday evening, an empty water tank kept on the terrace of seven-storied Tara Mall near Tamboli Mosque in Raviwar Peth caught fire leading to thick smoke in the area. Potphode said, “The fire was brought under control within ten minutes with the help of two water tankers and one fire tender.”