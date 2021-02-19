IND USA
pune news

Officials using expensive cars given by industrialists on duty “affects” public image of police: Pawar

Pune: Taking strong objections to high-end cars used by some police officers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “When I was in Mumbai a few days ago, I came to know that some police officers were seen in vehicles which cost around 35 lakh
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Pune: Taking strong objections to high-end cars used by some police officers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “When I was in Mumbai a few days ago, I came to know that some police officers were seen in vehicles which cost around 35 lakh. I learnt that these cars were given to the senior police officials by industrialists. You (police) are the officers of the government and it needs to be pondered that the cars given by industrialists are being used on government duty. I brought the issue to the notice to additional chief secretary (home) and the matter was discussed with the chief minister. People keep a keen eye on the government and we have to win the confidence of the people. Personal life is different, but officials on duty must follow rules and regulations laid by the government,” he said.

The deputy chief minister was addressing a gathering of police personnel during the recovered stolen ornament return programme for citizens organised by the Pune police at its Shivajinagar headquarters.

Pawar said that the police must have “vachak” (control) over goons and not common citizens. “The common man must feel confident and secure if they go to the police. We will strengthen the police force by boosting infrastructure and additional recruitment of personnel, but the police must take steps to meet the expectations of residents. In locals or bus stands if a pickpocket robs an important person than the police assure the victim of getting his stolen good back, and it is later delivered at his home. I have personally witnessed this. How can this happen?” he said.

He said, “The police is government in uniform and how they deal and respond to residents build the government image before the public. Hence, the police must be very careful in their response to commoners. The police commissioner must note that the staff must ensure that crime does not take place in their jurisdiction. “Nakabandi” (blockade) must be carried out and those on police records must be regularly checked.”

Pointing out the incident of two city policemen fleeing from robbers, Pawar said, “I felt sad when I saw policemen running away from robbers. The incident became known only because it was captured on CCTV camera. The reason behind this behaviour must be investigated and action taken. Such incidents tarnish the image and affect the morale of police, especially those who are the sincerely doing their duty.”

Referring to the incident of a convoy of 400 cars and public procession of supporters of notorious gangster Gajanan Marne following his release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to Pune on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, Pawar said, “Last week, a goon was released from Taloja jail and a public procession was taken out by his supporters. This incident is not good for social health of the city. Such incidents set wrong examples before the youth. The crime world is glamourised by such incidents and police should ensure that strict action is taken. Citizens must feel confident of the police.”

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

pune news

