Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Oil trader booked for cheating wholesaler of 8.54 crore
pune news

Oil trader booked for cheating wholesaler of 8.54 crore

The victim, identified as Yash Narendra Mittal (26) of Mukundnagar, has lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Lalit Bokaria of Model Colony
According to the FIR, Mittal, an edible oil wholesaler and retailer who owns a shop in Market Yard, had given 8.54 crore to the accused for buying oil in November 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Market Yard police have lodged a cheating case against a trader for failing to supply edible oil estimated to be worth 8.54 crore to a wholesaler.

The victim, identified as Yash Narendra Mittal (26) of Mukundnagar, has lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Lalit Bokaria of Model Colony.

According to the FIR, Mittal, an edible oil wholesaler and retailer who owns a shop in Market Yard, had given 8.54 crore to the accused for buying oil in November 2021.

The accused did not honour the commitment and cheated Mittal despite repeated requests for refund. The police have filed a case under Section 420 (cheating) and other sections of IPC against the accused who is yet to be arrested. Sub-inspector A Nalawade is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP