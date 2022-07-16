Oil trader booked for cheating wholesaler of 8.54 crore

The Market Yard police have lodged a cheating case against a trader for failing to supply edible oil estimated to be worth ₹8.54 crore to a wholesaler.

The victim, identified as Yash Narendra Mittal (26) of Mukundnagar, has lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Lalit Bokaria of Model Colony.

According to the FIR, Mittal, an edible oil wholesaler and retailer who owns a shop in Market Yard, had given ₹8.54 crore to the accused for buying oil in November 2021.

The accused did not honour the commitment and cheated Mittal despite repeated requests for refund. The police have filed a case under Section 420 (cheating) and other sections of IPC against the accused who is yet to be arrested. Sub-inspector A Nalawade is investigating the case.