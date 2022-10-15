Omprakash Bakoria appointed head of PMPML

PUNE: Sports director and former additional municipal commissioner in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Omprakash Bakoria has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) on Friday.

Laxminarayan Mishra who was the CMD of PMPML has now been appointed with the central government.

Bakoria was involved in many decisions related to the public transport utility while working with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), according to the officials..