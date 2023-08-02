Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / On last day, PMC gets 1,278.96 crore property tax revenue

On last day, PMC gets 1,278.96 crore property tax revenue

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received ?1,278.96 crore in property tax revenue by the extended deadline. Last year, the revenue on the last day was ?1,145.32 crore. The PMC is expecting to surpass the revenue of ?2,566.67 crore received in 2022-23. The delay was due to a technical error and the revised tax structure.

Till Wednesday evening, the last day for property tax exemption, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 1,278.96 crore revenue. The civic body had extended the deadline to August 2 as there was a technical error on July 31.

The civic body had received 2,566.67 crore revenue in 2022-23. This year, the PMC is expecting to surpass that. (Wikimedia Commons)

PMC property tax department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “PMC received 1,278.96 crore till Wednesday evening. Last year on the last day, PMC received 1,145.32 crore revenue. The civic body had received 2,566.67 crore revenue in 2022-23. This year, the PMC is expecting to surpass that.”

Due to the revised tax structure, the civic body was unable to issue the bills in April as the decision about keeping a 40 per cent discount in property tax was taken in May 2023 which delayed the process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deadline revenue
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP