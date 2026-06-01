One drowns, two rescued from Pavana River

A 21-year-old man drowned in the Pavana River on Saturday near the Bebadohal-Parandwadi bridge in Maval taluka, while two of his friends were rescued by local residents and members of a trekking group.

According to police, the trio had gone to the river for sightseeing and entered the water. (VIDEO GRAB)

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The incident occurred when three friends from Pimpri-Chinchwad visited the area for a weekend outing.

The deceased, Arman Kumar (21), a native of Baghmari in Jharkhand who was living in Pimpri-Chinchwad, was swept away by the river’s strong current. His friends, Deepak Kumar and Ramakant Darwa, were rescued.

According to police, the trio had gone to the river for sightseeing and entered the water. When two of them began struggling in the current, one friend attempted a rescue and managed to save one of them. Arman, however, was swept away and went missing.

Members of Vanyajiv Rakshak Sanstha, a local trekking and rescue group, launched a search operation and combed the river for nearly three hours on Saturday but could not locate him.

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{{^usCountry}} The search resumed on Sunday morning, when Arman’s body was recovered from the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The search resumed on Sunday morning, when Arman’s body was recovered from the river. {{/usCountry}}

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Vishal Patil, senior police inspector of Shirgaon police station, said, “The youth drowned on Saturday evening. His body was recovered on Sunday morning with the help of the local rescue team. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further procedures are underway.”

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Authorities have urged tourists visiting rivers, dams and other water bodies to exercise caution, particularly during periods of strong currents and rising water levels.

Two more drown

Two more drowning incidents were reported at Kundmala and near Dehugaon’s Gatha Mandir in Pune district.

According to Dehu Road police, an unidentified man aged around 40–45 drowned near Char Pool on Saturday. His body was recovered on Sunday with the help of rescue teams and local volunteers. Senior Inspector Vikram Bansode said efforts are underway to establish the man’s identity.

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In a separate incident at Kundmala, Nikhil Kanade (20), a resident of Balajinagar, Bhosari, drowned in the Indrayani river on Sunday. Senior Inspector Santosh Patil said the youth was part of a group of three visiting the spot. He reportedly entered the water and misjudged its depth. His body was later recovered by rescue teams and sent for post-mortem examination.