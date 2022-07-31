One held for theft; stolen cash, gold recovered

Police arrested one person and apprehended a minor on Friday in connection with a theft case. The duo had stolen cash and gold jewellery worth ₹5.98 lakh on the pretext of repairing a cupboard lock from a house located at Tadiwala road. The incident took place on July 26.

The accused have been identified as Pradhansingh alis Patahn Bakhtawarsingh Shiklikar (41), a resident of Ektanagar Nandurbar, according to Pratap Mankar senior police inspector at Band Garden police station.

A case has been registered at the Band Garden police station.

The complainant Jyoti Ramesh Kamble (42), stated that she had called two key makers after the lock of the cupboard was not working properly. After checking they had asked the woman to bring a nut bolt from a nearby shop. As soon as she left the house, the duo asked her brother, who was in the house, to bring oil from a shop for lubricating the lock.

When they returned the woman found the lock of the cupboard was open and ₹3, 15,000 cash and gold jewellery was missing.

The police have recovered cash of ₹1, 90,000 and gold ornaments of 15 tolas from the duo.