One held for violent assault

The Market Yard police have arrested a youth and are on the lookout for another of his associate for attacking two youths with choppers on Sunday
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The Market Yard police have arrested a youth and are on the lookout for another of his associate for attacking two youths with choppers on Sunday.

The victim Arbaz Shaikh has lodged a complaint in this regard after which the first accused was identified as Bhima Balshankar (23).

According to the police, Shaikh along with his friend Nitin Sutar and Atik Shaikh were busy chatting when the accused came from the other direction, picked up a quarrel with them over a petty reason and attacked them with choppers.

Nitin Sutar is critical and currently recuperating in a private hospital.

A team of detection branch officials have been deployed to hunt the other accused who fled from the scene of crime. A case under attempt to murder has been lodged in connection with the incident.

