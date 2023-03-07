One killed in gun firing in Velha

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a gun firing incident in Velha on Monday, said police officials. The deceased has been identified as Navnath alias Papusheth Renuse (40) of Pabe village in Velha tehsil of Pune district. A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a gun firing incident in Velha on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, Renuse was near the main market area of Velha when motorcycle-borne accused fired rounds at him. After receiving the alert, a team of Velha police reached the spot and rushed Renuse to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the police, prima facie it seems that the daylight crime is the fallout of a family dispute. Police have collected CCTV camera footages from nearby localities as part of probe. Velha police station has filed a case.