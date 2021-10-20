Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / One killed, two injured as tanker rams into tractor in Hadapsar
pune news

One killed, two injured as tanker rams into tractor in Hadapsar

The tanker was rash driving and came speeding towards the tractor and hit it from behind throwing all three men off the tractor, according to the Hadapsar police
One of the three men travelling in a tractor was killed in a hit-and-run by a tanker driver in Hadapsar on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:50 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

One of the three men travelling in a tractor was killed in a hit-and-run by a tanker driver in Hadapsar on Monday night.

The deceased man was identified as Rama Vitthal Adey (28), a resident of Sanketvihar in Kalepadal area of Hadapsar while the injured man was identified as Rahul Sanjay Kumbhar (24), also a resident of the same area.

The incident happened around 11:05pm as the tanker driver failed to stop at the accident spot and fled leaving the three injured in front of a restaurant located in the Handewadi area located along the Mantarwadi road. The complainant and Kumbhar are grievously injured while Adey succumbed to his injuries.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Akshay Shinde (24), a resident of the same area as the two others. Shinde was the third person in the tractor and is also injured in the accident.

The tanker was rash driving and came speeding towards the tractor and hit it from behind throwing all three men off the tractor, according to the police.

A case under sections 279, 337, 304 (a) of the Indian penal code along with section sections 184, 132 (1) (C), 119/177 of the Motor vehicle act was registered at Hadapsar police station.

